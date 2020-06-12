Marion County man charged with possession of child porn after girl tells deputies he performed sexual acts on her

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — A Marion County man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a girl disclosed during a forensic interview that he had sex with her.

Corey Hostuttler

On June 10, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were contacted about a girl disclosing that she “had sexual intercourse with a 24-year-old male,” according to a criminal complaint.

As a part of the investigation, Corey Hostuttler, 24, of Mannington, was brought in for an interview, during which he admitted to communicating with the girl through “social media apps to meet and have intercourse,” deputies said.

During the interview, Hostuttler also admitted that he “drove his vehicle to meet the juvenile,” and that he would “have intercourse with her,” as well as knowing that the juvenile was underage, according to the complaint.

Deputies were also informed by Hostuttler that he had photographs and videos of the girl, in which she was nude, and deputies performed a “forensic extraction” on the phone, which confirmed that the images were on there, deputies said.

Hostuttler has been charged with enticement of a minor and possession of child pornography. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000.