FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Farmington man was charged with wanton endangerment after deputies say he pointed a loaded shotgun at a woman.

Ricky Fluharty

It happened on Jan. 15 at a Jolly Lane home, according to a criminal complaint. Responding deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said they found Ricky Fluharty lying in bed, with a shotgun by his feet.

Deputies learned that Fluharty was upset with the woman he allegedly pointed the shotgun at, and that the victim had feared for her life.

Fluharty, according to the complaint, is prohibited from owning a firearm because of a felony DUI third offense conviction from November 2017.

The shotgun, according to the complaint, was loaded with three unspent shells, one of which was in the chamber when Fluharty allegedly pointed it at the victim.

Deputies said they also found a second shotgun that was under a couch.

Fluharty is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $12,024 surety/cash bail.