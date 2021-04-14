Marion County man facing charges after Taylor County side-by-side chase

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A Marion County man is facing a host of charges after running from sheriff’s deputies in a side-by-side.

On April 12, A Taylor County sheriff’s deputy came upon Charles Martin, 31 of Carolina, along Daisy Drive in Boothsville.

Martin was standing next to a black John Deere side-by-side utility vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle that had fled from another deputy earlier.

Dispatchers informed the deputy that Martin’s license was revoked due to a prior DUI and that he had a warrant for his arrest.

Charles Martin

Martin overheard that on the deputy’s radio and jumped into the side-by-side. Martin resisted the deputy as he tried to stop him.

When Martin continued to ignore the deputy’s commands and went to start the vehicle, the deputy pepper-sprayed him.

Despite the spray, Martin drove off, leading the deputy on a 60 mile per hour chase.

On Adamsville Road, Martin backed the side-by-side into the deputy’s cruiser door and sped off again.

A local resident used his vehicle to block the road, allowing the deputy to catch up with Martin and again pepper-spray him.

Martin then tried to drive off through a field, but got the vehicle stuck and tried to run off on foot, before being tackled by the deputy.

Martin is charged with fleeing from an officer, driving while suspended and malicious assault on a law enforcement officer.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $10,500.