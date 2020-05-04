Marion County man in custody after allegedly trying to shoot another man during fight

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County man is in custody after attempting to shoot a man he was fighting with.

On April 30, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a trespassing call on Fairmont Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Jason Ware

When officers arrived on scene, they saw two men “physically fighting” in an area behind a residence on Walnut Avenue, at which point they noticed one of the men, later identified as Jason Ware, 36, or Barrackville, brandished a pistol and pulled back the slide to chamber a round, officers said.

The other man also brandished his own weapon and stated to Ware, “What now mother[expletive]?” but when he saw officers in the area, he fled on foot, according to the criminal complaint.

At the scene, however, officers were able to detain Ware after he complied with officers’ commands; officers said they found a firearm near the scene.

When officers observed the handgun, they saw that it “had a double feed malfunction making the firearm unable to fire,” and that “Ware had attempted to [discharge] the weapon” at the man with whom he was having the altercation, but couldn’t due to the malfunction, according to the complaint.

Ware has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.