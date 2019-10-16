Marion County man in custody after police chase in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County man is in custody after a police chase through Fairmont.

On Oct. 15, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a request to assist in a pursuit in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Daniel Funovitz

Earlier that day, a woman entered the Marion County prosecutor’s office “very hysterical” and stating that Daniel Funovitz, 54, of Worthington, had threatened to kill her while she was in the magistrate court’s parking lot, troopers said.

The woman told troopers that Funovitz had driven off in a white Chevrolet Equinox, and after receiving a description of the vehicle, troopers observed a vehicle matching its description, according to the complaint.

Troopers left the prosecutor’s office in an attempt to catch up to the Equinox, and when they caught up to it, they performed a registration check on the vehicle while turning onto Husky Highway, troopers said.

When troopers turned on their emergency lights and siren, the Equinox sped up and began to flee from the cruiser, according to the complaint. A pursuit then began on W.Va. Route 250 exceeding speeds of 60 miles per hour, troopers said.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department assisted troopers by blocking the road near a soccer complex, but the Equinox turned onto Hillcrest Road, still driving at 60 mph in the 25 mph zone, according to the complaint.

The Equinox then turned onto Lowell Street in Fairmont, but was blocked by multiple cruisers with emergency lights and sirens signalling for the vehicle to stop, trooper said.

Funovitz is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.