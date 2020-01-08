Marion County man indicted on child pornography charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Fairmont man faces a federal indictment on child pornography charges.

Robert Bowman

Robert Bowman, 31, has been indicted on two counts of production of child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Bowman is accused of enticing a minor into sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of pictures to distribute electronically. The crimes are alleged to have occurred in July 2019 in Marion County.

Bowman faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The FBI, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Monongah Police Department investigated.