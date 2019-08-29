Marion County man sentenced on federal meth distribution charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Marion County man has been sentenced for distributing methamphetamine, officials said.

Brandon Mays, 31, of Fairmont was sentenced Wednesday to five years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Mays admitted to distributing meth in October 2017. He pled guilty to one count of Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine in March 2019, according to the release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.