Marion County murder trial enters day 3 as jury hears testimony from medical examiner

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A murder trial in Marion County entered its third day on Wednesday.

James Vincent is accused in the 2018 shooting death of Luka Grabb.

The state medical examiner testified Wednesday, speaking about the evidence collected and how the shell fragments were collected from Grabb’s body, including several projectiles removed from both knees.

The medical examiner also conducted nail scrapings to determine if there could be DNA evidence from someone else trapped under the fingernail.

The defense pointed out that Grabb had a large frame, standing 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 212 pounds. The medical examiner stated that there were five gunshot wounds, and the jury was shown photos of various wounds to Grabb’s legs, including two gunshot wounds to the left ankle. The jury also saw bruising on Grabb’s face and some lacerations, which the medical examiner called blunt force injuries.

The defense asked if these injuries could be caused by a stick, and the medical examiner affirmed this as a possibility. Two objects collected from the scene were also said to be possible weapons that could have caused the blunt force trauma. Speaking on contusions inside Grabb’s mouth and several more around his face and forehead, along with scratches on the face and the right and left shoulders, the medical examiner said they were made right around the time of death. There were also scratches on Grabb’s elbows.

The medical examiner testified that had Grabb gone straight to a hospital, his chances of survival would have increased. An autopsy found methamphetamine and marijuana in his system, but no alcohol. The medical examiner said Grabb’s death was caused by gunshot wounds, and that it was a homicide. Further, Grabb suffered massive blood loss, which caused his death.

The prosecution called a Marion County sheriff’s deputy to testify. He explained going to Vincent’s house and detaining the individuals inside. He also helped with a photographic walk-through of the house, talking about where all five people were located in the house.

The jury was shown photos, and the deputy explained the strong smell of bleach in the garage.

The deputy also went through all of the evidence, including a homemade device that might have a billiard ball wrapped in tape attached to it, that could be used as a swinging club or weapon.

Grabb’s cell phone was next to Vincent’s belongings in the garage, while Grabb was lying in a ditch. The deputy stated that if Grabb would have had his cell phone, he could have called for help.

The jury also watched the entire recording of law enforcement interviewing Vincent.

The trial will continue on Thursday.