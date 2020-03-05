UPDATE: Marion County man who pleaded guilty to fleeing from law enforcement after incident at Clarksburg FBI Center convicted on federal weapons charge

UPDATE (3/5/20 2:42 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After he pleaded guilty following an incident at the Clarksburg FBI Center, a Marion County man was convicted by a federal jury on a weapons charge.

Oneil South

After a two-day trial, Oneil South, 45, of Fairmont, was found guilty of a firearms charge, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

After deliberating for two hours, the jury found South guilty of one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as drug user. South is prohibited from having a firearm because of drug use, and he had a 9mm pistol in March 2019 in Marion County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

South pleaded guilty in February to one count of reckless flight from a law enforcement officer. South admitted to fleeing from law enforcement after being asked to stop when on the property of the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services Division in Harrison County in March 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

South faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge. South faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,000 for the incident at the FBI Center.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI and the Fairmont Police Department investigated.

