Marion County volunteer firefighter charged after officers find child porn on his devices

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Marion County volunteer firefighter has been charged after officers found multiple explicit images of children during a forensic search of his electronics.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, on Feb. 18, an individual shared a video via KIK Messenger under the username Stumpy215 which used a specific email address, according to a criminal complaint.

David Showalter

The IP address of the account traced back to an address of David Showalter, 51, of Baxter, officers said.

The video which Showalter shared depicted an adult male performing sexual acts on a juvenile male, according to the complaint.

Upon obtaining a search warrant of Showalter’s address, they were able to seize electronic devices, and a forensic analysis on Showalter’s devices resulted in officers “finding a single image of obvious child pornography still contained in the recycle bin on the hard drive of a laptop found in Showalter’s bedroom,” officers said.

A subsequent search showed “that Showalter was a volunteer fireman with an assigned unit number of 215 in the county emergency system,” according to the complaint.

On June 4, officers interview Showalter and he made admissions to controlling the KIK Messenger account used to upload those files,” as well as admitting to “viewing, sharing, uploading/downloading approximately 1,000 images and videos” of children engaged in sexual activity, according to the complaint.

He also admitted to “accessing KIK Messenger at least once daily for the past year and a half” with the intent “of viewing the images,” officers said.

Showalter has been charged with distribution/exhibiting material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.