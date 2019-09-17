Marion County woman accused of locking child in room faces child neglect charge

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Fairmont woman is charged with child neglect after police said they found a child locked in a room after finding the woman incomprehensible during a single-vehicle accident.

On Aug. 23, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a complaint for a single-vehicle accident with injury on Mary Lou Retton Drive and made contact with the driver, Hailey Zembraski, 25, of Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Hailey Zembraski

When officers saw Zembraski, they noticed her acting strangely, unable to stand still, moving her arms in different directions and unable to communicate where she was, officers said.

Officers also saw a 5-year-old child and an unoccupied child’s seat and questioned Zembraski about the whereabouts of the child, who should have been occupying the vacant seat. She said the child was at home with her other child, according to the complaint.

Zembraski told officers her children, ages 3 and 5, were both at home with their father, officer said. When officers arrived at Zembraski’s residence, they were advised of a spare key by her relatives and entered the home, according to the complaint.

Inside, officers found the 3-year-old child in a locked bedroom which had the locking mechanism reversed so the door would lock on the outside instead of the inside, and no one else was in the home at the time, deputies said.

When officers interviewed the 5-year-old, they learned that “every time mommy and daddy leave the house and don’t want [the children] to go, they lock [them] in [their] rooms, according to the complaint. The child also told officers that Zembraski locked the 3-year-old in the room when she took the 5-year-old to school, officers said.

Zembraski is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,012 bond.