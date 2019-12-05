Marion County woman charged with embezzlement from Rider Pharmacy

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — After Rider Pharmacy announced that its pharmacy would close later this year, owner Jonathan Rider claimed that it was the result of a former employee embezzling from the business.

A criminal complaint filed by the Fairmont Police Department, stated that Courtney Painter, 36, of Fairmont, “between the time period of 2006 and 2017” … “did take in excess of $150,000 from Ryder[sic] Pharmacy.”

In 2017, Painter was charged with embezzlement and pleaded down to a misdemeanor after she admitted to taking the money, but not in the sum reported in the criminal complaint, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s office.

The period of the embezzlement, according to Marion County Prosecutor Jeff Freeman, was only during the calendar year of 2016 and from January-Feb. 12 of 2017.

Painter was ordered to pay Rider Pharmacy $1,000 in restitution because, Freeman claimed, that was the deductible for the store’s insurance and that the total stolen from Rider was only slightly more than that total.

Freeman also claimed that the alleged $150,000 total could not be attributed to Pointer’s embezzlement.