Marlinton woman charged after claiming to possess drugs with infant present in vehicle during Elkins traffic stop, troopers say

ELKINS, W.Va. — A Marlinton woman has been charged after she claimed to possess drugs with an infant present in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Elkins, troopers said.

On Nov. 22, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were in the area of Elkins when they observed a vehicle driven by a male known to not have a valid driver’s license, according to a criminal complaint.

Carrie Pritt

Upon performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, troopers made contact with the male, as well as a passenger identified as Carrie Pritt, 24, of Marlinton, who was holding a young infant, troopers said.

While speaking to the vehicle’s driver, he told troopers that “he had just switched drivers because the baby was fussing and he knew he should not be driving,” and that “he knew he had a revoked operators,” according to the complaint.

At that time, troopers asked for the male and other passengers to exit the vehicle after receiving consent from the driver to perform a search of the vehicle, troopers said.

When Pritt exited the vehicle, however, troopers observed a “small smoking device with a tube coming out of it” in the seat where she had just sat while holding the infant, according to the complaint.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers said they found a glasses case containing smoking devices and needles, a diaper bag which had been lying with the baby that contained several plastic bags “consistent with the packaging and distribution of illegal drugs,” as well as a set of digital scales, “snort straws,” multiple syringes, butane torches and a small bag containing presumed methamphetamine.

When asked, Pritt told troopers that the bag was hers; all of the drugs and paraphernalia “were in the back seat of the vehicle or within reach of the child,” according to the complaint.

Pritt has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.