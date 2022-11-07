UPDATE NOV. 7, 3:59 P.M.:

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The dangerous fugitive that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said was believed to be in the Westover and/or Morgantown area on Monday has been captured.

The USMS said Wallace Booth Jr., 30, of Westover, was arrested after a foot pursuit through Westover.

He was spotted at an apartment in the 100 block of Holland Avenue in Westover and attempted to flee through the ceiling of an apartment before running off, the USMS said. He was apprehended near West Main and Pierce streets.

The USMS said he ingested narcotics prior to his arrest and was transported to a hospital for care.

Booth was wanted on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm that was issued on Nov. 1, according to the USMS. It stemmed from a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigation.

Marshals said almost every jurisdiction operating within Monongalia County played a pivotal role in apprehending Booth, who has fled from police on multiple occasions.

ORIGINAL NOV. 7 1:02 P.M.:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fugitive who the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) said should be considered dangerous is believed to be in the area of Morgantown and/or Westover, the USMS announced in a press release Monday.

Wallace Booth Jr.

Wallace Booth Jr., 30, who is wanted on a federal warrant for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm, has a history of having violent tendencies, using weapons and fleeing, according to the USMS.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Booth is described as 5’09” tall and weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the USMS online here.