CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted fugitive who is believed to be in the north central West Virginia area.

Nolan Eickleberry

The USMS said in a press release that Nolan Bryan Eickleberry, 26, is wanted on a federal drug warrant, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Eickleberry is described as 6’01” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The USMS said he has a history of drug use, fleeing law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information about Eickleberry is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486, contact 911 for immediate assistance, or submit a tip online.