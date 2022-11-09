WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that a husband and wife who were arrested in West Virginia after selling military secrets related to nuclear warships to an undercover FBI agent will each face more than 19 years in prison.

Jonathan Toebbe, 44, of Annapolis, Maryland, was sentenced to 19 years and 4 months of incarceration and fined $47,500, and his wife, Diana Toebbe, 46, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months of incarceration and fined $50,000. The Toebbes pleaded guilty to the conspiracy in August 2022.

The Toebbes were arrested in Jefferson County, West Virginia in October 2021 after Johnathan sold secrets about the U.S. military multiple times to an undercover FBI agent. Johnathan was an employee of the U.S. Navy and had access to restricted data through a national security clearance. He established a relationship with who he thought was a foreign government official, and on two instances, Toebbes exchanged information about the production of Special Nuclear Material or the design, manufacture or utilization of atomic weapons, for cryptocurrency. In exchange $100,000 worth of currency, Toebbes dropped two SD cards containing information about submarine nuclear reactors, one hidden in a peanut butter sandwich and one hidden in a pack of gum, according to court documents. The pair was arrested at an attempted third dead drop in West Virginia.

They were indicted in Elkins, West Virginia, in October 2021, and both pleaded guilty earlier this year.

“If not for the remarkable efforts of FBI agents, the sensitive data stolen by Mr. Toebbe could have ended up in the hands of an adversary of the United States and put the safety of our military and our nation at risk,” said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld in a release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of West Virginia. “The FBI keeps American citizens safe from enemies both foreign and domestic and this case is an excellent reminder of their important work.”

“The Toebbes were willing to compromise the security of the nation by selling information related to naval nuclear propulsion systems. They are now being held accountable for their actions,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall.

The FBI and NCIS are investigating the case.