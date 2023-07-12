KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A Maryland man wanted for murder was arrested in West Virginia after a traffic stop.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in the South Charleston area Saturday, July 1, after seeing a driver “weaving, swerving and crossing the dotted lines multiple times.”

The deputy said the vehicle was registered in North Carolina. The KCSO said the driver allegedly could not produce a driver’s license or identification to the deputy, leading to further investigation.

According to the KCSO, the driver was identified as Malik McCormick, 22, of Baltimore, Maryland. Deputies said McCormick is considered a fugitive from justice wanted in the murder of his girlfriend, Jaymyra Burrell, and their unborn child.

Authorities said McCormick is accused of shooting Burrell multiple times, causing the deaths of both Burrell and the unborn child.

McCormick is being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail until authorities from Maryland can take custody of him, deputies say.