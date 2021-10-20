Maryland man accused of taking pictures of boys in school restroom in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Like most things Italian, Nonno Carlo is all about family and tradition. That's the inspiration behind the name of Morgantown's newest Italian restaurant, located inside the Suncrest Towne Centre.

“Nonno Carlo in Italian means ‘Grandfather Carl.’ So it was named for my grandfather. There are four generations of Carlo in my family: So, he was Carlo, my father is Carl Lewis, I’m Nicolas Carl, my son is Michael Carlo. So, I brought the ‘O’ back on," he said.