Maryland man accused of taking pictures of boys in school restroom in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Police Department arrested a Maryland man following multiple incidents at Morgantown High School.
On Sunday, Oct. 17, police received a report of an incident involving a man taking pictures of a boy in a restroom during a youth basketball event at Morgantown High School.
According to a press release, an off-duty officer at the event located and detained the suspect until uniformed officers arrived on scene. Officers identified the suspect as John Knoll Jr., 21, of Annapolis, Md.
Detectives began an investigation into Knoll and located another victim of a similar incident that occurred two weeks prior on Sunday, Oct. 3, police said. That incident also took place in a restroom at Morgantown High School and occurred during a youth basketball event.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, officers arrested Knoll at his home at Vandalia Apartments in Morgantown, according to the release. Knoll is charged with two counts of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct. Knoll was arraigned in Monongalia County Magistrate Court, where his bail was set at $50,000.
Police said these incidents remain under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morgantown Police Department Detective Division at 304-284-7454.