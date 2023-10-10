MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced on Tuesday that a suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to September’s shooting on Water Street has been identified and arrested.

According to a release from the department, while working the case, detectives identified Harry Tucker, of Clinton, Maryland as a suspect, leading the Morgantown Police Department to issue a warrant for his arrest. Tucker was later taken into custody in Fairfax, Virginia by the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently being held in lieu of extradition.

Tucker’s arrest is in connection to a shooting incident that took place on Sept. 20 near 1993 Water St. where officers responded to a “shots fired” call and found a man with gunshot wounds to his hand and back.

Despite Tucker’s arrest, the Morgantown Police Department is still investigating the case to identify a possible second party involved.