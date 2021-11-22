Maryland man charged after deputies find meth, illegal gun during vehicle stop

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Maryland man has been charged after deputies found drugs on his person during a vehicle stop in Monongalia County.

On Nov. 19, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle with a burned-out headlight traveling on I-68 East in Monongalia County, according to a criminal complaint.

Richard Kinzey

When deputies approached the vehicle’s driver, they saw a passenger in the vehicle identified as Richard Kinzey, 53, of Grantsville, Maryland, “attempting to conceal a handgun on the floorboard of the vehicle,” deputies said.

At that point, deputies detained Kinzey, and after being read his Miranda statement, Kinzey “admitted to being in possession of methamphetamine,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then performed a search of Kinzey’s person which resulted in deputies finding 2 ounces of methamphetamine, deputies said.

Also, a further search resulted in deputies locating a set of digital scales; a check into Kinzey’s criminal history resulted in deputies learning he was prohibited from owning a firearm, according to the complaint.

Kinzey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000.