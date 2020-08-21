Maryland man charged after off-duty deputy takes him into custody in Marion County on a warrant

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Maryland man has been charged after an off-duty deputy took him into custody on a warrant in Marion County.

On Aug. 21, an off-duty deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department informed officers with the Fairmont Police Department that he was parked in the Wendy’s on the east side of Fairmont and had observed a man wanted on a warrant, according to a crimnal complaint.

Marcus Garland

When officers arrived on scene, the off-duty deputy already had a man, identified as Marcus Garland, 48, of Baltimore, Maryland, detained at which point officers took custody of Garland, officers said.

In Garland’s vehicle, officers could see a “large amount” of methamphetamine and heroin “ready for sale” “laying on the driver’s seat as if the the suspect was sitting on it prior to being taken” into custody, according to the complaint.

Officers performed a search of Garland’s person and found “a sum of money,” and a search of Garland’s vehicle produced “a large amount” of cash and five THC cartridges “ready for sale,” officers said.

Garland has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.