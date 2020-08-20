Maryland man charged after officers find felony quantities of meth and fentanyl in his vehicle during a search in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Maryland man has been charged after officers found felony quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl in his vehicle during a search in Fairmont.

On August 19, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a request for aid from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked at a closed Par Mar store on Cleveland Ave. in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Schmidl

While on their way to the scene, officers learned that a complainant reported that there was an individual in the vehicle with a flashlight, and when officers arrived on scene, they found Michael Schmidl, 34, of Oakland, M.D, “passed out in the driver’s seat,” officers said.

Before Schmidl woke up, officers observed, “small white flakes in his lap,” as well as a, “used hypodermic needle,” according to the complaint.

Officers performed a search of the vehicle and found 18.49 grams of methamphetamine, as well as 32.20 grams of fentanyl, officers said.

Schmidl has been charged with possession with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $200,012 bond.