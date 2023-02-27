MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland man is facing charges after the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said a driver went through people’s yards while fleeing a deputy on Friday night.

According to a criminal complaint, the pursuit began at around 11:15 p.m. when a received a report about a silver pickup truck driving recklessly near Morningside Drive and Brookhaven Road. The deputy said a truck matching the description pulled in front of the patrol car, with its head and tail lights off. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, according to the complaint, but the driver accelerated down Autumn Drive and began driving through a resident’s property.

More deputies joined in the response while MECCA 911 received several more calls about the vehicle driving through people’s yards.

The driver hit an occupied sheriff’s office patrol car before crashing into a creek bed, according to the complaint.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and attempted to run, the complaint alleges. He “aggressively resisted and made attempts to strike deputies,” it said.

Joshua Arnold, 31, of Oakland, Maryland, was charged with fleeing with reckless endangerment and is being held in the North Central Regional Jail.