Maryland man charged after pursuit through Preston County reaching speeds of 136 miles per hour

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A Maryland man has been charged after a police pursuit through Preston County where he reached speeds of 136 miles per hour, according to deputies.

On Sept. 8, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department were traveling on I-68 between exits 23 and 29 when they noticed a white 2019 Ford sedan going 92 miles per hour in a posted 70 mile per hour zone, according to a criminal complaint.

Devon Satterfield

Deputies then did a u-turn to make contact with the vehicle, later discovered to be driven by Devon Satterfield, 28, of Friendsville, Maryland, that had then began to travel “at a speed up to 136 mph,” deputies said.

When deputies were close to Satterfield’s vehicle, they activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, but “the white passenger car failed to yield,” and continued to travel “at speeds in excess of 100 mph,” according to the complaint.

Satterfield then pulled off of the interstate on exit 23 “at an extremely high rate of speed,” and ran a stop sign which caused Satterfield to almost hit an SUV on W.Va. Rt. 26; deputies then discontinued the chase once Satterfield traveled onto Brandonville Pike, deputies said.

Deputies were later informed that Satterfield had wrecked near the BFS in Bruceton Mills, and when deputies arrived at the scene of the accident, they saw Satterfield who was “dirty, wet, hyperventilating and had recent superficial wounds,” according to the complaint.

When deputies searched Satterfield, they found “a marijuana joint and THC oil”; Satterfield also told deputies that he did not have insurance, deputies said.

Satterfield has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is currently out on bond.