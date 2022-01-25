Maryland man charged after vehicle pursuit ends in Clarksburg

Route 50 in Clarksburg has cars traveling on it. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Maryland man has been charged after a vehicle pursuit ends in Clarksburg.

On Jan. 23, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were patrolling I-79 when they observed a white Nissan Maxima traveling at a high rate of speed, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers observed that the vehicle was traveling “more than 90 miles per hour,” and when officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle, driven by Elijah Lawrence, 20, of Randallstown, Maryland, he “continued to go faster attempting to evade [officers],” officers said.

After observing Lawrence “weaving in and out of traffic and crossing multiple lanes at a time,” they initiated their lights and siren while Lawrence reached speeds of “more than 123 miles per hour,” before exiting I-79, according to the complaint.

When the pursuit continued onto W.Va. Rt. 50, the Lawrence drove the vehicle “onto the right shoulder to pass other vehicle,” and officers with the Clarksburg Police Department blocked the downtown exit ramp of Rt. 50, officers said.

Upon being stopped, two males were removed from the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Lawrence was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference.