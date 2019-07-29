Maryland man in custody after robbing Fairmont apartment, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Maryland man has been arrested on multiple charges after police said he and three others robbed an apartment in Fairmont.

Mark Piveral

In a criminal complaint, Marion County Sheriff’s deputies said that four people entered Ilan Rice’s apartment on Timothy Lane in Fairmont with the intent to rob him. One of the four was identified as Mark Piveral, 20, of Frederick, Marlyand, deputies said.

The complaint also states that Piveral met with the three individuals with whom he entered Rice’s home at an earlier date to discuss robbing Rice because they believed he had collectibles, firearms and other items of value.

When Piveral and the other three individuals entered Rice’s apartment and walked upstairs, they assauled Rice, striking him in the face and body. Piveral and the other three individuals then stole several firearms and fled the building, deputies said.

Rice attempted to shoot Piveral and the other three alleged robbers while they were fleeing, and managed to strike Piveral in the hand, injuring his finger, the complaint states. Rice was later treated at a hospital for injuries to his face, deputies said.

Piveral is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and assault during the commission of a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $350,012 bond of cash or surety.