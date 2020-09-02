Maryland State Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Garrett County

GRANTSVILLE, MD. – Maryland State Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide just acorss the West Virginia/Maryland state line after two people were found dead in a Garrett County home on Tuesday afternoon.

The release from Maryland troopers said the two individuals were identified as Amanda Monahan, 25, of Grantsville, Maryland and Chad Sebold, 37, of Boynton, Pennsylvania. Troopers said both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene.

The release stated that just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers responded to a call at Monahan’s home in Grantsville, where a relative of her’s had found the bodies. Troopers said the relative had gone to the residence to check on Monahan after receiving word that she had not reported to work the day before.

The release stated that investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and State Police crime scene technicians responded to the scene. They were assisted by investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division, according to the release.

Troopers said both bodies were found in a bedroom of the home. Investigators recovered a rifle with the body of Sebold, and troopers said that based on evidence at the scene, the preliminary investigation suggests that Sebold shot Monahan before turning the gun on himself.

The release stated that there was no one else inside the home and investigators learned that Monahan and Sebold had been in a previous relationship but were estranged.

State Police homicide investigators briefed the Garrett County State’s Attorney on the investigation and the investigation is continuing.