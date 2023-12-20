HAZELTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Maryland woman was charged after she allegedly gave controlled substances to an inmate she was visiting at U.S. Penitentiary (USP) Hazelton in Preston County.

On Dec. 19, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department received a controlled substance call from USP Hazelton, according to a criminal complaint.

Sakile Fiddermon

A correctional officer at the facility told deputies that a woman, identified as Sakile Fiddermon, 23, of Fort Washington, Maryland, “had passed a controlled substance to an inmate in the visiting room,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they watched a video taken from the visiting room which showed Fiddermon “pass a black package contained a pack of suspected Suboxone strips to an inmate using her left hand,” according to the complaint.

Suboxone is a prescription medicine used to treat opioid addiction in adults and is considered a Schedule III controlled substance.

While deputies spoke with Fiddermon, a correctional staff from Hazelton searched her vehicle and located “a multi-colored bag containing eight packages that appear to be the same as the package that was seen in the video,” deputies said.

When the one of the containers was opened, it “contained a large amount of Suboxone strips,” according to the complaint.

Fiddermon has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.