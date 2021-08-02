Maryland woman charged after officers find drugs during traffic stop in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Maryland woman has been charged after officers find drugs during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

On July 30, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department conducted a traffic stop on two vehicles for running a red light at the intersection of Johnson Avenue and the I-79 121 southbound ramp exit in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Savannah Walters

While speaking with one of the drivers, identified as Savannah Walters, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, officers said they “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.”

After that, officers called in a K9 unit to the scene then asked Walter to step out of the vehicle, which she did; once outside the vehicle, officers told Walters that they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, to which Walters “stated there was marijuana in the vehicle’s glove box,” according to the complaint.

At that point, the K9 unit arrived and performed a free air sniff around the vehicle and “gave a positive indication,” officers said.

A search of the vehicle was then performed, during which officers found two bags of marijuana weighing a total of 28.6 grams. During the search, officers also found 1.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 30 capsules of fentanyl and two bottles of methadone, according to the complaint.

Walters has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.