MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The chief of the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department is facing a domestic violence charge in Preston County.

According to court documents, Daniel Luzier, 68, of Masontown, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 21. A criminal complaint against him said that a woman told law enforcement that he had “put his hands on her” and that “she was in fear for her safety.”

Daniel Luzier

Responding troopers with the West Virginia State Police said they could see red marks on the woman’s body where she alleged that Luzier had hit and scratched her, as well as other places, the complaint said.

Luzier has been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery; if convicted, he faces up to 12 months in prison or a fine of up to $500, per the West Virginia Code.

As of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, Luzier was still listed as the fire chief on the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department’s website and was being held in the Tygart Valley Reginal Jail on $2,500 cash/surety bail per the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

12 News reached out to the Masontown Volunteer Fire Department which chose not to comment on Luzier’s arrest at this time.