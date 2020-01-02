Masontown man charged after police find drugs during routine traffic stop in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Masontown man has been charged with possession with intent after police find drugs in a lock box during a routine traffic stop.

On Dec. 31, officers with the Morgantown Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Stratus with registration that did not match the vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, they noticed “nervousness and [an] inconsistent story of where they were coming from,” so a K9 unit was used to perform an open air sniff of the vehicle, officers said.

The K9 indicated on both sides of the vehicle before giving a final indication at the driver’s door, according to the complaint, and during a search of the vehicle, officers found a silver lock box in the back seat underneath some clothing.

Justin Long

The rear passenger, identified as Justin Long, 32, of Masontown, claimed the lock box belonged to him and that he had “found it” at Masontown Park, officers said.

Long told officers that he had the key to the lock box, but that he hadn’t open[ed] the box,” which he told officers after he waived his Miranda rights, according to the complaint.

When officers opened the lock box with Long’s key, they found approximately 8 grams of presumed methamphetamine — seven bags of which were packaged for individual sale, a set of electronic scales, plastic bags, a silver container with a piece of a Suboxone pill, as well as a Kroger card he claimed belonged to him, officers said.

Long is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.