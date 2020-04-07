Masontown man in custody for admitting to sexually abusing minor after threatening suicide

MASONTOWN, W.Va. — A Masontown man is in custody after he admitted to deputies that he sexually abused a minor when they responded to a call for him threatening suicide.

On Jan. 21, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Cales Road in Masontown in reference to a person saying he wanted to talk to someone because he had a gun and wanted to hill himself, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, the man, identified as Donald Tennant, 46, of Masontown, said that he wanted to kill himself because he had been he had been molesting a female minor “about all her life,” and that the minor was now 18, deputies said.

Later, the minor was given an interview by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department where she disclosed that Tennant had “sexual contact” with her from the time she was 4 years old until she was 15 years old, according to the complaint.

Tennant has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.