CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Preston County is the latest of 25 defendants to admit to his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, that spanned from Texas to West Virginia, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

David Gamble, 57 of Masontown, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Gamble admitted to working with other people to distribute methamphetamine in April 2020 in Monongalia County.

Gamble was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation. Several of Jasmine’s co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the case. For more coverage on the drug ring, click here.

Gamble faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000. He is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, awaiting his federal sentencing.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided over Wednesday’s hearing.