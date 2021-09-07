Mayor of Alderson arrested on burglary, assault charges

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WVNS) — The Mayor of Alderson has been arrested on misdemeanor and felony charges, according to court documents obtained by 59News.

Travis Copenhaver was taken into custody on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. He was charged with burglary, assault, child neglect and conspiracy. The charges stem from an incident that happened in June at a home in Alderson.

Copenhaver, along with Lloyd “Billy” Lightner, was accused of approaching a woman in her car, opening the door and touching her. A man who arrived on the property said Lightner approached him and was in his face cussing. The man told Lightner and Copenhaver they were trespassing.

As Copenhaver approached him, the man said he stepped back because he was “uncomfortable” and called 911. Copenhaver and Lightner allegedly went into the home on the property, where they reportedly went through the personal items of the people living there. A rifle and compound bow were said to be taken from the home but have since been returned.

The criminal complaint further stated that a bed in the home was moved from the wall and someone had urinated in the bed. A minor was reported with the men during the alleged crimes, and the men were also drinking, according to State Police.

Lightner was also charged with burglary, conspiracy, child neglect and assault. Both men were arraigned and are awaiting court proceedings.