Meadowbrook man charged with DUI in the death of his girlfriend pleads guilty before Judge Bedell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Meadowbrook man charged with DUI with death pleaded guilty to his charges in front of Harrison County Circuit Judge Thomas Bedell on Wednesday.

Roach was arrested in July 2019, after an wreck involving a side-by-side utility vehicle that killed his girlfriend, Amanda Starkey.

Roach was indicted in early January 2020 and arraigned later in the month.

Charles Roach

According to the Harrison County prosecutor’s office, Charles Roach pleaded guilty to DUI with death — which carries a 3-15 year sentence — and Bedell accepted the plea, ordering a presentence investigation, home incarceration report, as well as a drug and alcohol assessment.

Sentencing for Roach is set for April 9 at 9:15 a.m., and both the prosecution and defense is recommending that Roach’s term be served in home incarceration, according to the prosecutor’s office.