Member of 16 person Detroit-to-Morgantown drug ring gets 7 year prison sentence

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley has sentenced a Detroit man to seven years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Tyron Adams

Tyron Adams, 26, pleaded guilty in April 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin and Cocaine Base,” one count of “Travel Act – Promotion,” four counts of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility,” two counts of “Distribution of Heroin,” and one count of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Heroin.” Adams admitted to working with others to distribute fentanyl, cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and heroin from March 2018 to September 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere, Bernard said.

Adams was one of 17 people initially indicted for their alleged roles in the ring. Of the 17, 16 have pleaded guilty, six have been sentenced, 10 are awaiting sentencing and one person was found not guilty at trial.

Adams remains in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the ring.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.