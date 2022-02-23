EAST VIEW, W.Va. — Two men have been charged after deputies found more than a brick of a presumed heroin/fentanyl mixture during a traffic stop in Harrison County.

Camron Dean

On Feb. 20, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department saw a vehicle traveling on White Bird Way when it failed to stop at a stop sign while turning onto Philippi Pike, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, deputies performed a traffic stop and made contact with two individuals in the vehicle, identified as Camron Dean, 32, of Buckhannon, and Daquan Harrington, 25, of Duquense, Pennsylvania, deputies said.

Daquan Harrington

During the stop, deputies “detected the smell of raw marijuana” and Harrington told deputies “he had marijuana on his person,” resulting in deputies performing a probable cause search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

A search of Harrington resulted in deputies locating $1,020 in cash and “a small Walmart bag with marijuana,” and a search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding one-and-a-half bricks of a presumed heroin/fentanyl mixture, a set of scales and paraphernalia, officers said.

In a Mirandized interview with Dean, he told deputies that he and Harrington “had been involved in the sale of prohibited substances,” according to the complaint.

Dean and Harrington have been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy. Dean is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond. Harrington is currently out on bond.