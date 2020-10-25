Men from Morgantown and Oakland, Md. plead guilty in federal drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two men who were part of a 17 person federal drug indictment have pleaded to their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Daniel Meadows, 49 of Morgantown, and Donald Smith, 41 of Oakland, Maryland, each pleaded guilty to one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.” Meadows and Smith admitted to using a cell phone to distribute drugs in March 2020 in Monongalia County.

Meadows and Smith each face up to four years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multilevel attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and is the keystone of the Department of Justice’s drug reduction strategy. Today, OCDETF combines the resources and expertise of its member federal agencies in cooperation with state and local law enforcement. The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking organizations, transnational criminal organizations, and money laundering organizations that present a significant threat to the public safety, economic, or national security of the United States.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.