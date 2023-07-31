WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after law enforcement officers say they found meth while they were serving a domestic violence protection order at a Lewis County trailer on Saturday.

Richard Stout

According to a criminal complaint, a West Virginia State Police trooper, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Division of Natural Resources went to the Crooked Fork Road residence at around 9:15 p.m. to serve the protection order on Richard Stout, 65, of Weston.

Stout was ordered to vacate the premises, and it was ordered that all firearms be removed from the residence, according to the complaint.

While the firearms were being removed, the complaint said the trooper was checking a dresser drawer in the bedroom to make sure there were no concealed firearms before allowing Stout to collect his clothes; the trooper found a clear bag containing residue that field tested positive for meth, as well as a set of digital scales.

The officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence, and found three more sets of scales, several empty baggies, “a large amount” of cash and several containers with “large amounts” of a substance consistent with meth, according to the complaint.

In total, 19 firearms were seized, the complaint said.

Stout was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and prohibited person in possession of firearms.