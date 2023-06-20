CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Michigan man has admitted to transporting methamphetamine to the Morgantown area.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Myron Manning, 25, of Warren, Mich. pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a charge of possessing meth with intent to deliver.

According to court documents, officers conducted a traffic stop in Morgantown and found nearly three pounds of meth, also known as “ice.” Forty-eight grams of heroin and a loaded 9mm pistol were also found in Manning’s possession, as well as digital scales, a small amount of marijuana, multiple cell phones and “some cash.”

Manning currently faces up to 20 years in federal prison for this charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda Wesley is prosecuting this case on behalf of the U.S. Government with U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presiding.