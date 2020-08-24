Michigan man charged after officers find methamphetamine in his vehicle during a follow-up investigation in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Michigan man has been charged after officers said they found approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle after being called to a follow-up investigation at a residence in Fairmont.

On Aug. 22, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence on Pennsylvania Ave. in Fairmont in reference for a follow-up investigation of an incident that happened on Aug. 15, according to a criminal complaint.

Bennie Robinson

When officers arrived, they made contact with a man in a blue Dodge Nitro outside of the residence who gave his name as Davonte Reed, but it was later determined that he was Bennie Robinson, 21, of Pontiac, Michigan, officers said.

Inside the vehicle officers found “accessories for firearms” in plain sight, as well as two bags with a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine in the floor board of the vehicle, and officers found $890 in U.S. currency on Robinson’s person, according to the complaint.

Officers weighed and tested the crystal-like substance and confirmed it to be methamphetamine in the amount of eight ounces, officers said.

Robinson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.