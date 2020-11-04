Michigan man charged after police pursuit through Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Michigan man has been charged after a police pursuit through Fairmont.

On Nov. 3, officers with the Fairmont Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Subaru bearing an Arizona registration, which was registered to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, for not having tail lights, according to a complaint.

William Payne

The vehicle’s driver was identified as William Payne, 33, of Detroit, Michigan; but when officers began to approach him, Payne began to “aggressively accelerate his vehicle away from the traffic stop,” officers said.

Officers then began to pursue Payne, activating their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren in order to give a clear indication for him to stop, however, Payne continue to “operate his vehicle in an aggressive manner through a residential neighborhood,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued as Payne drove 50 miles per hour in a posted 25 mile per hour zone, go through intersections without stopping at stop signs and “swerve the vehicle across both sides of the lane of travel,” officers said.

Officers call in for assistance and a perimeter was established to prevent Payne from fleeing, and “when Payne has no option to flee futther,” he exited his vehicle and “led officers on a foot pursuit down a stree[t] and dark path,” according to the complaint.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to take Payne into custody without incident.

Payne has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.