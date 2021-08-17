Michigan man charged after task force members find cocaine during search of Morgantown residence

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Michigan man has been charged after task force members find cocaine during a search of a residence in Morgantown.

Newman Wilson

On July 28, task force officers with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a residence at 1165 Sabraton Ave. in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

During the search, task force members located 7.7 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, 3.14 grams of cocaine base, multiple sets of digital scales, $600 in U.S. currency, as well as documents belonging to Newman Wilson, 43, of Swatz Creek, Michigan, task force members said.

Wilson has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, he is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.