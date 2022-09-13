MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Michigan man has been charged after he allegedly shot at a cat in Preston County.

Austin Lang

On Sept. 12, troopers with the Preston County detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a call of gunshots being heard at a home near Maple and Railroad streets in Masontown, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they were informed that Austin Lang, 25, of Kent, Michigan, and two others were in “a verbal altercation,” and that one of the individuals involved had “punched a window out of his house and cut his hand,” deputies said.

Then, Lang retrieved a .22 caliber rifle “in order to attempt to shoot a cat that was outside the house.” According to the complaint, Lang “shot at the cat with the gun” but missed, and the animal ran away.

Lang has been charged with cruelty to animals and attempt to commit a felony. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.