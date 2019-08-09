Michigan man convicted of drug distribution in Marion County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A jury convicted a Detroit, Michigan man of drug distribution and firearms charges.

Terrence Marsh, 38, was found guilty after a jury deliberated for 35 minutes, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Terrence Marsh

After a four-day trial, a jury found Marsh guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location; one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute heroin within 1000 feet of a protected location; one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl within 1000 feet of a protected location; and one count of aiding and abetting possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

“Great perseverance by our trial team and law enforcement partners led to this conviction. We will continue to prosecute these cases aggressively. The type of criminal conduct exhibited by the defendant will never be tolerated,” said Powell.

Marsh conspired with other people to distribute heroin, fentanyl and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Marion County and elsewhere from the fall of 2018 to January 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Some of the drug dealing took place near West Fairmont Middle School, and included the presence of firearms.

The government is seeking the forfeiture of $18,540 in cash, two pistols, a rifle and several rounds of ammunition, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Marsh faces 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million for the conspiracy and aiding and possession of methamphetamine count. He also faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million for each of the heroin and fentanyl counts and five years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine for the firearms count.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Traci M. Cook and Brandon S. Flower are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.