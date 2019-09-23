Michigan man facing multiple drug charges in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Michigan man has been arrested in Morgantown after task force officers said they found crack cocaine and heroin in his apartment.

On Friday, September 20, the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed simultaneous search warrants on two apartments on Grant Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint. Task force officers said that it was determined through an investigation that Charles McGee, 50, of Eastpointe, Michigan, utilized both apartments as part of his drug operation.

Charles McGee

Task force officers said that during a search, pre-packaged quantities of crack cocaine and heroin were found in one of the apartment units. Task force officers also said that packaging materials and digital scales were found during the search.

McGee has been charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and possession with intent to to deliver heroin, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $50,000.