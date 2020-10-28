Michigan man given drug charges in connection to federal drug round up

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Michigan man has received drug charges in connection to an individual indicted on federal charges, officers said.

On Oct. 27, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on a hotel room at the Marriot Courtyard in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

Earvin Mott

The hotel room was registered to Earvin Mott, 48, of Farmington, Michigan, and task force offcers were able to find Loren Delaney, 29, of Morgantown, inside the room, officers said; Delaney was indicted on drug charges through a federal grand jury which was announced during a news conference Oct. 27.

During the search of the hotel room, officers found “a large quantity” of Fentanyl, two firearms with scratched off serial numbers, a set of digital scales, packaging material, as well as “a large quantity” of U.S. currency, according to the complaint.

A search of Mott’s criminal history showed that he had previously been found guilty of ‘Literal homicide – murder – second degree,” on Dec. 1, 1999, and a charge of ‘controlled substance – del/mfg (Cocaine, Heroin or another narcotic),’ officers said.

Mott has been charged with possession with intent to deliver, conspiracy to deliver and being a prohibited person with a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.