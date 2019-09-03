Michigan man in custody after dropping bag with drugs during foot chase in Fairmont, police say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A Michigan man is in custody after police said they found drugs in a bag he dropped during a foot chase.

On June 28, officers wit the Fairmont Police Department stopped Terrance Clark, 25, of Detroit, Michigan, and he fled on foot, according to a criminal complaint.

While fleeing, Clark dropped a bag, and officers said the bag which Clark dropped contained several smaller bags of heroin individually packaged for sale.

When weighed, the baggies of heroin weighed approximately 4.79 grams, according to the complaint.

Clark is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $40,012 bond.

