Michigan man, Morgantown woman charged after officers find drugs in Westover apartment

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers found narcotics while executing a search warrant on an apartment in Westover.
On June 28, officers with the Westover Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant on a residence at 124 Buchanan Street in Westover “for the distribution of narcotics,” according to a criminal complaint.
When officers entered the residence, they made contact with Renard Johnson, 46, of Detroit, Mich., and Corrine McGinnis 20, of Morgantown, who were then detained, officers said.
During a search of the apartment, officers found three sets of digital scales, 25 grams of cocaine and three grams of methamphetamine in a room which Johnson and McGinnis occupied, according to the complaint.
Johnson was in possession of $3,533 in cash, officers said.
McGinnis and Johnson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail, with McGinnis receiving a $150,000 bond and Johnson receiving a $300,012 bond.