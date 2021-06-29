Michigan man, Morgantown woman charged after officers find drugs in Westover apartment

WESTOVER, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after officers found narcotics while executing a search warrant on an apartment in Westover.

Renard Johnson

On June 28, officers with the Westover Police Department obtained and executed a search warrant on a residence at 124 Buchanan Street in Westover “for the distribution of narcotics,” according to a criminal complaint.

Corrine McGinnis

When officers entered the residence, they made contact with Renard Johnson, 46, of Detroit, Mich., and Corrine McGinnis 20, of Morgantown, who were then detained, officers said.

During a search of the apartment, officers found three sets of digital scales, 25 grams of cocaine and three grams of methamphetamine in a room which Johnson and McGinnis occupied, according to the complaint.

Johnson was in possession of $3,533 in cash, officers said.

McGinnis and Johnson have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail, with McGinnis receiving a $150,000 bond and Johnson receiving a $300,012 bond.