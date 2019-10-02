Michigan man pleads guilty to drug distribution in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Michigan man has admitted to drug distribution in West Virginia.

Andrew Thomas, also known as “Bud,” 28, of Detroit, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of oxycodone. Thomas admitted to selling oxycodone in Monongalia County in September 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Thomas faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Mon Valley Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation. The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; the Morgantown Police Department; the Star City Police Department; West Virginia State Police; the West Virginia University Police Department; the Granville Police Department; and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.